Crews to lay down lane markings leading up to, away from new Lewallen Bridge, delays possible

Work continued today (Thursday, July 28th) as crews try to put some more of the finishing touches on the new Lewallen Bridge in Clinton.

TDOT bridge construction contractor Blalock & Sons notified the city of Clinton that their pavement marking sub-contractor will be installing thermoplastic markings on the asphalt approaches leading on to and off of the bridge. The city’s project coordinator Lynn Murphy told WYSH that this work could also involve crews working in the intersection of Highway 25W and Charles Seivers Boulevard. If that is indeed the case, traffic could be stopped in all directions for as long as five minutes while the turn lane lines are allowed to dry.

The project began in September of 2018 and the bridge was opened to traffic in October of 2021. The original Lewallen Bridge, which was constructed beginning in 1939, is currently being demolished.