CRCTU holding river cleanup event Saturday

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 12 Views

The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its Big River Clean Up on Saturday, July 9th. Volunteers will be meeting at the pavilion in Norris located in front of the Middle School.

After check-in, assignments will be given, and volunteers will depart to their assigned area along the river. Registration will be done by completion on the registration form on the home page on the chapter’s website, www.crctu.org. This form will be used to get an idea of how many people will be attending this year’s event.

There will be coffee, assorted pastries, and bagels while everyone is gathering.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

