CRCTU holding river cleanup event Saturday

The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its Big River Clean Up on Saturday, July 9th. Volunteers will be meeting at the pavilion in Norris located in front of the Middle School.

After check-in, assignments will be given, and volunteers will depart to their assigned area along the river. Registration will be done by completion on the registration form on the home page on the chapter’s website, www.crctu.org. This form will be used to get an idea of how many people will be attending this year’s event.

There will be coffee, assorted pastries, and bagels while everyone is gathering.