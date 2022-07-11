Corey Lamont Bounds passed away on July 3, 2022, and went to be with the Lord at the age of 52 years old. Corey was born on October 21, 1969, in St. Louis, Missouri to Jessie L. Bounds and Ralph Carroll Bounds, Sr. He was raised in Clinton, TN and graduated from Clinton High School where he excelled in football.

Corey was preceded in death by his father Ralph Carroll Bounds, Sr., mother Jesse L. Bounds, brother Anthony Tyrone (Coco) Bounds, and grandmother Lucille Bounds.

Corey received both an Associates in Electronics and a Bachelors in Electronics Engineering at ITT Technical Institute. Corey was served in the United States Army National Guard and completed a 6-year enlistment with an honorable discharge. He received the “Platoon Guide Leadership Award” during his enlistment. He went on to continue his studies at Ivy tech, Vincennes University, Indiana-Purdue University (Indianapolis, IN) for Electrical Engineering and George Brown College. He continued his education getting certified in Electromechanical Engineering, and Electric Communications Engineering Technology.

During his career, Corey worked for Ford Motor Company for 12 years as a test engineering technician in Indianapolis, IN. After his career at Ford Motor Company, Corey relocated back to Tennessee and worked for RMX technologies LLC in Knoxville for 10 years as a Laboratory Operations Leader.

Corey was a devoted father, loving partner, a grandfather, brother, uncle, and providing for his family was significant. He was previously married to the late Yolanda Bounds for 15 years and they parted ways. however, they remained friends and raised their daughter Courtney Bounds. Corey met his partner and fiancé Carla Stachiw after relocating to Tennessee, and they remained together for 12 years until his passing.

Corey was an extremely hard worker and his hobbies included working on cars, watching football, and he was a loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Corey had a brilliant mind and enjoyed solving problems. He had a love of technology, astronomy, computers, and electronics. His hobbies included fishing, assembling and disassembling of parts. He enjoyed watching movies and his favorite movies were The Thing, Terminator, and Alien vs Predator.

Corey leaves to cherish his memory three beautiful children, son Devan Bounds, from Indianapolis, IN, daughter Courtney Latoi Bounds and her fiancé from Indianapolis, IN, and son Noah Bounds from Clinton, TN. His fiancé and significant other of 12 years Carla Stachiw, and her children Victoria Santos and Isaiah Stachiw.

He is also survived by grandchildren: Zane Fetters, Jr. Zaye Fetters, and Zoey Fetters. 10 siblings: Janet E. Roddy Barton of Oak Ridge, TN, Ralph (Shorty) Bounds of Knoxville, TN, Denise (John) Scruggs of Clinton, TN, Patricia (Terry) Mack of Knoxville, TN Philip Bounds of Claxton, TN, Cathy Bounds Watson of Marietta, Ga, Marlon (Charita) Bounds of Antioch, TN, Tina (William) Bounds-Harris, of Georgia, Lenaka Bounds of Knoxville, TN and Treva Bounds Givens of Claxton, TN. He also leaves behind a devoted niece, Tanisha L. (Rayford) Turner of Oak Ridge, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Corey also had a devoted lifelong friend, Terrance Dowdy of Knoxville, TN.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 10, 2022 from 1:00-2:00PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the Funeral Service to follow at 2:00PM in the Chapel. www.holleygamble.com

Acknowledgement

The family of Corey L. Bounds wishes to acknowledge and thank each and every person who extended comforting messages, prayers, flowers, and any other expressions of kindness or concern in our time of sorrow. May God bless you all.