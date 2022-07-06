Clarence “Junebug” Curd Jr., age 67, departed to be with the Lord on June 27, 2022. He was born in Oliver Springs, Tennessee on October 8, 1954. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1975. He later joined the United States Naval Reserve as a Seaman Apprentice and graduated June 5, 1980. He decided to move to Ohio in 1989 and worked at T.A. Truck Stop for several years. Later, he made his career at Green Tokai Car Manufacturer for 13 years and later took medical retirement. He enjoyed turtle hunting and fishing with his sister, Marcella Curd. He also spent time with his first cousin, Will Lousie Frazier of Oliver Springs.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence White Sr. and Lena Mae Curd; his uncles, Skillie Curd Jr. and Benjamin Curd; aunts, Lousie Capshaw and Alberta Frazier.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sharon Curd; daughters, Amanda Swicegood, Leoana (Trian) Booker, and Alisha Swicegood of Tennessee; sisters, Marcella Curd, Regina (Robert) Mcconnell, and Althea (John) Yancy; special niece, Krystle Curd; additional nieces, Lyn Yancy, Yvonne Yancy, Chanesta Carter, and Tanisha Smith; uncle, Louis Curd; sisters-in-law, Audrey Knaff, Karen Malave of West Alexandria, Ohio; brothers-in-law, Eddie Knaff, John (Diane) Knaff, and Terry Knaff of West Alexandria, Ohio; five grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Special thank you to his in-laws, Audrey and Terry Knaff of West Alexandria, Ohio and Darrell and Angie Montgomery of Dayton, Ohio for keeping Sharon Curd in comfort.

We love and miss you.

Visitation will be from 1-2 pm on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2 pm with David Benjamin officiating. A graveside service will immediately follow at Carters Bluff Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Curd family. www.sharpfh.com.