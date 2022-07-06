Clarence David Seay, age 69 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carroll Seay; mother, Sylvia Smith Rogers; brothers, Carlos Seay and Calvin Seay; sister, Connie Busby.

Survivors include daughters, Angela Previss of Indiana and Jennifer Edmundson of Oliver Springs; grandchildren, David (Tavyne) Edmundson and Alexis Edmundson; great-grandson, Evan David Edmundson; brothers, Cecil Seay and Curtis Seay of Texas; sisters, Carolyn Northern of Texas, Cathy Jones of Wartburg, Cindy Vandergriff of Newport, and Coleen Fowler of Arkansas; Lifelong companion, Linda Anderson; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Greg Overton officiating. A graveside service will be at 11 am on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Jonesville Cemetery.

