Charlotte Ann Vowell, age 84 of Lake City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on July 27, 2022. She was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church. Founder and co-owner of Golden Girls Restaurant with her sister Jeanne Carden. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved spending time with family and seeing all her customers/friends at work. She had many close family and friends and loved getting together for events, reunions, etc. She had a contagious smile and was loved by many. She is preceded in death by: Parents, James Harve Golden and Grace Lee Pike Golden, Alma Jean Golden, Brother, Jimmy Golden, sister Kathy Dugger, Sister in law, Anna Golden, Ronald N. Vowell, and special person in her life, Paul Wallace. She is survived by:
Son Timothy D. Vowell
Daughter Kathy Hill & Husband Bobby
Brothers Joe Golden & Wife Barbara
Terry Golden & Wife Jean
Sisters Jeanne Carden & Husband JC Carden
Becky James & Husband Darris James
Sister in law Cheryl Golden
Grandchildren Tylor Hill & Wife Adrianne, Kaley Wilson & Husband Tory, Makayla Vowell, and Kevin Vowell
Great Grandchildren Jaxon Hill, Blake Wilson, Javen Hill, Jordan Wilson
Visitation: 11:00AM – 1:00PM, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Clear Branch Baptist Church in Lake City.
Funeral: 1:00PM, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Clear Branch Baptist Church in Lake City with with Rev. Randy Norton officiating.
Interment: To immediately follow funeral service at Leach Cemetery
Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.