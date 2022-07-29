CCSO distributing free school supplies Friday, Saturday

Jim Harris

School supplies will be given to those in need at two distribution events hosted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The first school supply giveaway is today (July 29th) at Jellico High School from 1 to 5 pm.

A second giveaway will be held Saturday, July 30th on the LaFollette side of Campbell County High School from 10 am to 2 pm.

CCSO officials say that supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and only by drive-thru. Officials say that it is preferred that children to be present during the events, if possible.

For more information, call 423-566-7446.

