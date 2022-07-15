CCSO, CSX announce arrest in theft

A joint investigation by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the CSX Railroad Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a man on theft and other charges.

The CCSO says that CSX employees had reported that several items, namely two railroad switch locks, railroad-issued work gloves, and zero-gravity chairs, had been stolen from a station on Saw Mill Lane in the Duff community.

Working together, investigators were ultimately led to a home on North Highway 25W, the residence of William Franklin Cox. There, investigators reported that not only did they find the stolen materials, they also found more stolen equipment.

Cox was arrested and charged with two counts of theft and one count each of vandalizing critical infrastructure and tampering with evidence.