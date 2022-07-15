CCSO, CSX announce arrest in theft

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 48 Views

A joint investigation by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the CSX Railroad Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a man on theft and other charges.

The CCSO says that CSX employees had reported that several items, namely two railroad switch locks, railroad-issued work gloves, and zero-gravity chairs, had been stolen from a station on Saw Mill Lane in the Duff community.

Working together, investigators were ultimately led to a home on North Highway 25W, the residence of William Franklin Cox. There, investigators reported that not only did they find the stolen materials, they also found more stolen equipment.

Cox was arrested and charged with two counts of theft and one count each of vandalizing critical infrastructure and tampering with evidence.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Norris PD, ACFJC to host event aimed at protecting elderly

(From Norris Bulletin) On Wednesday, July 20, the Norris Police Department will be hosting the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.