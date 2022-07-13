Brian Christopher Everhart age 49 of Clinton

Brian Christopher Everhart age 49 of Clinton went home to be with our heavenly father on July 11, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Brian was born on June 3, 1973.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer White Everhart of Clinton, loving daughter, Chloe Jane Everhart of Clinton who was his world, loving daughter, Emma Ecklebery (Ronnie) of Harriman who made him a Papaw, the world’s best brother, Michael Mello Candice) of Oliver Springs, brother in laws, Mark R. White (Carrie) of Oak Ridge and James White (Holly) of Knoxville, along with a extremely large family and a host of friends.

He is preceded in death by his loving mother, Charlotte Hatmaker Mello and loving granny, Helen Hatmaker.  Brian graduated from UTC where he made so many precious friends.  He was the always cracking jokes and making people smile.  He showed the world what unconditional love was.  He will be missed so very much!

The family will have a private Celebration of Life service.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

