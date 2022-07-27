Benny Eugene Sharp, age 77, of Kingston

Benny Eugene Sharp, age 77, of Kingston passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at his home. He was born September 14, 1944 in Ringgold, Georgia and has made his home in Roane County for the past 32 years.  He was a United States Army veteran who dedicated 23 years of service to his country and proudly served during the Vietnam War.  He enjoyed fishing after his military career.  Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur & Marguerite Sharp.

SURVIVORS

Wife                            Jackie Sharp of Kingston

Children                     Dennis Sharp & wife, Megan

                                    David Sharp and Danny Sharp

Step-children             Sheila Watson & husband, Tim

                                    Bryan Eller & wife, Karen

                                    Bruce Eller & wife, Cathy

                                    Glynis Moore & husband, Rick

Several extended family members and friends

A private service will be held by the family.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

