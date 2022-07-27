Benny Eugene Sharp, age 77, of Kingston passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at his home. He was born September 14, 1944 in Ringgold, Georgia and has made his home in Roane County for the past 32 years. He was a United States Army veteran who dedicated 23 years of service to his country and proudly served during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing after his military career. Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur & Marguerite Sharp.
SURVIVORS
Wife Jackie Sharp of Kingston
Children Dennis Sharp & wife, Megan
David Sharp and Danny Sharp
Step-children Sheila Watson & husband, Tim
Bryan Eller & wife, Karen
Bruce Eller & wife, Cathy
Glynis Moore & husband, Rick
Several extended family members and friends
A private service will be held by the family. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.