Barons snap Smokies’ streak, 8-3

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies had their four-game winning streak snapped Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium as they fell to the Birmingham Barons, 8-3, their first loss since before the All-Star break.

The Smokies (50-42, 13-10 second-half) felt the absence of Alexander Canario, who left on paternity leave Wednesday. The Smokies totaled 12 hits and went 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position, but left eight runners on base. Yonathan Perlaza continued his hot streak, as he homered for the third time this series, raising his season total to 14.

On the mound, LHP Jordan Wicks (L, 0-2) did not fare well in his second Double-A start, as he allowed four runs, including a pair of homers, in four innings to take the loss. Kyle Johnson was not any better for Tennessee out of the bullpen, as he was tagged with four runs in two frames.

The Smokies will be back in action on Thursday Night at Smokies Stadium with the third game of their series against the Barons (43-49, 12-11). First pitch is set for 7:15 pm when the Smokies send RHP Chris Clarke (4-3, 4.98) to the mound against RHP Jason Bilous (4-7, 5.56).

Thursday’s at Smokies Stadium are Thirsty Thursdays. Smokies Stadium will host 90’s Night featuring Jason Ybarra’s Ninja Turtles on Saturday, July 30 in their next homestand against the Birmingham Barons, beginning July 26. For tickets, call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit www.smokiesbaseball.com.