Barons snap Smokies’ streak, 8-3

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local Sports Leave a comment 16 Views

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies had their four-game winning streak snapped Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium as they fell to the Birmingham Barons, 8-3, their first loss since before the All-Star break.
The Smokies (50-42, 13-10 second-half) felt the absence of Alexander Canario, who left on paternity leave Wednesday. The Smokies totaled 12 hits and went 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position, but left eight runners on base. Yonathan Perlaza continued his hot streak, as he homered for the third time this series, raising his season total to 14.

On the mound, LHP Jordan Wicks (L, 0-2) did not fare well in his second Double-A start, as he allowed four runs, including a pair of homers, in four innings to take the loss. Kyle Johnson was not any better for Tennessee out of the bullpen, as he was tagged with four runs in two frames.
The Smokies will be back in action on Thursday Night at Smokies Stadium with the third game of their series against the Barons (43-49, 12-11). First pitch is set for 7:15 pm when the Smokies send RHP Chris Clarke (4-3, 4.98) to the mound against RHP Jason Bilous (4-7, 5.56). 

Thursday’s at Smokies Stadium are Thirsty Thursdays. Smokies Stadium will host 90’s Night featuring Jason Ybarra’s Ninja Turtles on Saturday, July 30 in their next homestand against the Birmingham Barons, beginning July 26. For tickets, call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit www.smokiesbaseball.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Smokies, Shuckers to play…one and a half?

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies’ (42-39, 5-7) game against the Biloxi Shuckers (38-41, 4-8) …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.