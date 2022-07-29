Back-to-School time is upon us

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 30 Views

Believe it or not, it is almost time to send the kids back to school for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The Clinton City Schools will welcome students back for a half-day of classes on Friday, August 5th, with dismissal at 11:30 am. The first full day back in class for the city’s three elementary schools is Monday, August 8th.

The Anderson County Schools will once again employ a staggered start to the academic year. On Monday, August 8th, students in the first, sixth and ninth grades will report to their school.

Tuesday, August 9th, students in second, third, and seventh grades will be in school, along with all grades of high school.

Wednesday, August 10th will be the first day of class for students in the fourth and fifth grades, as well as for eight graders and all high school grades will be back in class for their second day.

Kindergarten teachers will contact each family with their student’s classroom assignment and start date.

For more on the Clinton City Schools, visit www.clintonschools.org, and for information on the Anderson County Schools, visit www.acs.ac.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

School supply donation drives in Clinton, OR

The Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools is hosting two school supply …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.