Back-to-School time is upon us

Believe it or not, it is almost time to send the kids back to school for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The Clinton City Schools will welcome students back for a half-day of classes on Friday, August 5th, with dismissal at 11:30 am. The first full day back in class for the city’s three elementary schools is Monday, August 8th.

The Anderson County Schools will once again employ a staggered start to the academic year. On Monday, August 8th, students in the first, sixth and ninth grades will report to their school.

Tuesday, August 9th, students in second, third, and seventh grades will be in school, along with all grades of high school.

Wednesday, August 10th will be the first day of class for students in the fourth and fifth grades, as well as for eight graders and all high school grades will be back in class for their second day.

Kindergarten teachers will contact each family with their student’s classroom assignment and start date.

For more on the Clinton City Schools, visit www.clintonschools.org, and for information on the Anderson County Schools, visit www.acs.ac.