Annual Anderson County Resource Fair returns for third year

The 3rd Anderson County Community Resource Fair is set for Sunday, August 21st from 12 noon to 2:30 pm, in the Family Life Center Gymnasium of First Baptist Church of Clinton.

Last year, 65 different helping agencies participated, which organizers called “phenomenal.”

Helping agencies serving Anderson County will once again set up information tables to educate the public about existing benevolent resources in Anderson County.

The theme for the 2022 edition is “The More We Know, the More Love We Show,”, which organizers say emphasizes the idea that “our ability to help our neighbors in need is limited by our knowledge of community resources. The more we know about services available, and the more we work together, the better we can refer people in need to the services they need.”

It is a great opportunity for potential volunteers looking for a place where they might be able to make a difference, whether it be through donating time or money, as well as a way to discover how to connect neighbors to the help they may need, or even a place to find resources you need. Already part of a helping organization? The Community Resource Fair is also a terrific way to connect with other groups to work on ways to tackle issues that face all of Anderson County.

There will be free food, free activities for children and adults, plus plenty of freebies from the tables of the participating agencies and organizations.

The Family Life Center gymnasium of First Baptist Church of Clinton is located 230 North Charles G. Seivers Boulevard, in Clinton (37716).

You can check out information from previous editions of the Community Resource Fair, as well as photos and a video, by visiting www.acresourcefair.com, which will soon have more information about this year’s event.