Anderson County Fair returns July 18-23

The Anderson County Fair returns for the “Best Six Days of Summer” on Monday, July 18th, and continuing through Saturday, July 23rd.

If you will be exhibiting something at the Fair, you may drop off your entry or entries at the Fairgrounds on Saturday (July 16th) from 1 to 4 pm, and again on Monday the 18th between 8 am and 12 noon, excluding 4-H exhibits. All other exhibits will be judged at 1 pm on Monday.

When the gates open each night at the Fair, there will be something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Each night, the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo will be set up, along with rides on the midway by James Gang Amusements, a Tractor Parade of Power, and several cash giveaways throughout the evening. There will also be Living Heritage demonstrations and nightly cash giveaways, including a “BIG” cash giveaway of $500 sponsored by OEB Law.

Monday night is Fox Toyota Night and the first of five Kids Free Nights, where kids ages 15 and under are admitted free of charge. Monday’s Kids Free Night is sponsored by Bear Stephenson and Blythe Sanders. It is also night number one of the Fairest of the Fair pageants, with the Princess, Junior and Senior categories vying for the respective crowns. The Sleepy-Eyed John Band will perform, beginning at 7 pm, with the open poultry and rabbit shows beginning at 8:00.

Tuesday night’s festivities are sponsored by Peoples Bank of the South, and is also a Kids Free Night, this time sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet. It will be the second night of Fairest of the Fair pageants, with younger contestants competing in the Tiny Miss Pageant at 6:00. It is also Holley-Gamble Kids’ Fun Night, with activities from 7 to 9 pm and music by Mobile Sounds DJ Entertainment.

Wednesday, July 20th is Senior Citizens Day at the Fair sponsored by the Community Bank, Apple Discount Drugs and Health Market Insurance, with gates opening for seniors at 11:30 am for an early afternoon of contests and fun, taking attendees up to 1:30 pm, when the law office of Fox, Farley, Willis & Burnette will provide free ice cream.

When the gates open on the Fair proper on Wednesday, it will be Health Market Insurance Night and the third Kids Free Night, brought to you by the Rogers Group and Powell Clinch Natural Gas. The musical headliners are the Gypsy Moon Band beginning at 7 pm and a cornhole tournament at 7:30. Tournament registration will be held from 6 to 7 pm. The 4-H Showcase will begin at 6 pm.

Thursday is Ray Varner Ford Night and the fourth of the Kids Free Nights, this time brought to you by Food City. The Smoky Nights Band performs on Thursday night at 7 pm, and the first night of Truck Pull competitions will begin at 6:30. The 4-H Goat Show gets started at 6:00 Thursday night.

Friday is Powell-Clinch Utility District Night at the Fair, and features the second night of the Truck Pull, music by returning favorites the Jay Eric Band, and there will be a total of five cash giveaways, including four of $500 each.

Saturday night is the final night of the Fair and is Steve Pyatt Insurance Night as well as the final Kids Free Night, sponsored by SL Tennessee. Saturday also brings with it the Open Beef Show, music from another returning favorite—the Chillbillies—and three cash giveaways, including two of $500.

Of course, there will be all kinds of exhibits and food for you to enjoy.

The Armory Building will open on Sunday, July 24th for booth breakdown, and exhibitors may pick up their exhibits between 1 and 2 pm.

General admission tickets are $5 each and kids ages 6 and under get in free every night. The five Kids Free Nights apply to children aged 15 and younger. You can purchase a season ticket on Monday for $20 that allows you to enjoy the Fair all six nights, as well. The price for the arm bands that allow the wearer to enjoy an evening of fun carnival rides on the midway remains unchanged at $20.

For more information, including a complete list of Fair sponsors, and a day-by-day breakdown of the schedule for the Best Six days of Summer, follow this link to the Fair’s website.

SATURDAY JULY 16TH 1:00pm – 4:00pm Exhibits accepted

MONDAY JULY 18TH FOX TOYOTA NIGHT Kids Free Night sponsored by Bear Stephenson and Blythe Sanders (admission free for 15 & under) 8:00am – 12:00pm Exhibits accepted, excluding 4-H entries 1:00pm Judging of Exhibits 5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored Caitlin Nolan & Anderson Farmers Co-Op 6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 7:00pm Fairest of the Fair – Princess, Junior & Seniors, Sponsored by Community Trust Bank, Power & Pryse Orthodontics, Mayor Terry Frank & Health Market Insurance 7:00pm – 10:00pm Sleepy-Eyed John Band sponsored by GT Tire, and Protomet Corp 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Lowe’s Tows & Mayor Scott Burton 8:00pm Open Poultry Show 8:00pm Open Rabbit Show 9:00pm “BIG” Cash Give Away $500 Sponsored by OEB Law (must be present to win)

TUESDAY JULY 19TH SPONSORED BY PEOPLES BANK OF THE SOUTH Kids Free Night sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet (admission free for 15 & under) 5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored Caitlin Nolan & Anderson Farmers Co-Op 6:00pm Tiny Miss Pageant – Sponsored by Mayor Terry Frank, Community Trust Bank, Health Market Insurance, and Power & Pryse Orthodontics 6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 6:00pm – 9:00pm Holley Gamble Kid’s Fun Night 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm – 10:00pm Mobile Sounds – DJ Entertainment 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Lowe’s Tows and Mayor Scott Burton 9:00pm “BIG” Cash Give Away $500 Sponsored by OEB Law (must be present to win)

WEDNESDAY JULY 20TH HEALTH MARKET INSURANCE NIGHT Kids Free Night sponsored by Rogers Group/Powell-Clinch Natural Gas (admission free for 15 & under) 11:30am Gates Open/Senior Citizen Entertainment 12:00pm – 3:00pm Living Heritage Demonstration: 4-H Biscuit Making 12:30pm Senior Citizen Day – Sponsored by The Community Bank, Apple Discount Drug, Health Market Insurance 1:30pm Free Ice Cream provided by Fox Farley Willis & Burnette Law Office 5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored Caitlin Nolan & Anderson Farmers Co-Op 6:00pm 4-H Showcase 6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm – 10:00pm Gypsy Moon Band sponsored by ORNL Federal Credit Union & Star Dust Marina 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet 7:30pm Corn Hole Tournament (6:00-7:00pm Registration) 9:00pm “BIG” Cash Give Away $500 Sponsored by OEB Law (must be present to win)

THURSDAY JULY 21ST RAY VARNER FORD NIGHT Kids Free Night sponsored by Food City (admission free for 15 & under) 5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored Caitlin Nolan & Anderson Farmers Co-Op 6:00pm 4-H Goat Show 6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 6:30pm Truck Pull – Dash for Cash (2WD Stock Truck Pull, 4WD Stock Truck Pull, & Outlaw Truck Pull, Sponsored by Gary’s Body Shop, Lowe’s Tows, Rusty Wallace Chevrolet, Ray Varner Ford, Drop n Go, Powell Brothers, and Grosam’s E-Z Tow 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm – 11:00pm The Smoky Nights Band sponsored by Melton Heating and Air, and All Occasions Party Rentals 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Lowe’s Tows and Mayor Scott Burton 9:00pm “BIG” Cash Give Away $500 Sponsored by OEB Law (must be present to win)

FRIDAY JULY 22ND POWELL-CLINCH UTILITY DISTRICT NIGHT 5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored Caitlin Nolan & Anderson Farmers Co-Op 6:00pm Sheep and Lamb Show (Barn on the Fairgrounds) sponsored by Tractor Supply 6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 7:00pm Truck Pull – Dash for Cash (2WD Stock Truck Pull, 4WD Stock Truck Pull, & Outlaw Truck Pull, Sponsored by Gary’s Body Shop, Lowe’s Tows, Rusty Wallace Chevrolet, Ray Varner Ford, Drop n Go, Powell Brothers, and Grosam’s E-Z Tow 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 8:00pm – 11:00pm Jay Eric Band sponsored by Melton Heating and Air, and All Occasions Party Rentals 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Lowe’s Tows and Mayor Scott Burton 8:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $250 (must be present to win) Sponsored by Amy Jones for County Commission 9:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) Sponsored by Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors 10:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) Sponsored by Lowe’s Tows 11:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) Sponsored by Health Market Insurance 11:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) Sponsored by OEB Law

SATURDAY JULY 23RD STEVE PYATT INSURANCE NIGHT Kids Free Night sponsored by SL Tennessee (admission free for 15 & under) 5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored Caitlin Nolan & Anderson Farmers Co-Op 6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 6:00pm Open Beef Show (Underwood-McRae Pavilion) 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm – 11:00pm The Chillbillies sponsored by Melton Heating & Air, Ace Hardware, and All Occassion Party Rentals 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Lowe’s Tows and Mayor Scott Burton 10:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) sponsored by Steve Pyatt Insurance 11:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) sponsored by OEB Law

SUNDAY JULY 24TH 12:00pm – 4:00pm Armory Building will open for Booth breakdown 1:00pm – 2:00pm Pick up Exhibits