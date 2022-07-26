ACSO unveils new app

Jim Harris

On Monday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new app, now available in the App Store and Google Play.

The new app features updated information from the ACSO including things like a 24-hour arrest list and current inmate database as well as job openings and more. Users will also be able to sign up for “push alert” notifications that will relay valuable public safety information, including inclement weather, areas to avoid because of dangerous situations, and road closures, among others.

