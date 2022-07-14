ACSD, tutoring service to hold school supply drive

Club Z In-Home & Online Tutoring of Knoxville and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office will host a school supply drive for Anderson County Schools.

Donations can be dropped off at Anderson County Sheriff’s office in downtown Clinton’s Jolley Building Mondays through Fridays from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

They will also be co-hosting a “Pack-A-Police-Car” donation event at the Clinton Walmart at 150 Tanner Lane in Clinton on Saturday, July 30th from 9 am to 2 pm.

Some Items to Give:

Pencils- mechanical and regular

Erasers

Scissors

Crayons

Colored pencils

Dry erase markers

1-subject notebooks

Composition notebooks

Loose-leaf paper

1” Ring binders

1.5” Ring binders

Highlighters

Index cards

2-pocket folders

Sharpies

Binder dividers

Calculators

Backpacks