ACSD, tutoring service to hold school supply drive

Club Z In-Home & Online Tutoring of Knoxville and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office will host a school supply drive for Anderson County Schools.
Donations can be dropped off at Anderson County Sheriff’s office in downtown Clinton’s Jolley Building Mondays through Fridays from 8 am to 4:30 pm.
They will also be co-hosting a “Pack-A-Police-Car” donation event at the Clinton Walmart at 150 Tanner Lane in Clinton on Saturday, July 30th from 9 am to 2 pm.
Some Items to Give:
Pencils- mechanical and regular
Erasers
Scissors
Crayons
Colored pencils
Dry erase markers
1-subject notebooks
Composition notebooks
Loose-leaf paper
1” Ring binders
1.5” Ring binders
Highlighters
Index cards
2-pocket folders
Sharpies
Binder dividers
Calculators
Backpacks