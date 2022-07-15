ACS to provide school supplies to students

The Anderson County School system has announced that the School Board recently voted to give every school $40 per student to eliminate the cost to parents for school supplies for this year.

According to the district, this means that parents will not need to purchase the usual back-to-school supplies like paper, binders and other essentials. Instead, they will be provided.

In its announcement, the school system said that “with the rising cost of food, gas, and other products caused by inflation, we hope that this initiative will help families in our community.”

In the meantime, if an individual or business would like to donate to help local students, get in touch with The Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools online at https://www.theeducationfoundation.info

You can also donate at the Foundation’s Stuff the Bus event on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30 at Wal-Mart in Clinton.

Customers can come by from 2-7 PM on the 29th & 9-4PM on the 30th to purchase and donate supplies during Tennessee’s Tax-Free Weekend.