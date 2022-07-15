ACS to provide school supplies to students

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 29 Views

The Anderson County School system has announced that the School Board recently voted to give every school $40 per student to eliminate the cost to parents for school supplies for this year.

According to the district, this means that parents will not need to purchase the usual back-to-school supplies like paper, binders and other essentials. Instead, they will be provided.

In its announcement, the school system said that “with the rising cost of food, gas, and other products caused by inflation, we hope that this initiative will help families in our community.”

In the meantime, if an individual or business would like to donate to help local students, get in touch with The Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools online at https://www.theeducationfoundation.info  

You can also donate at the Foundation’s Stuff the Bus event on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30 at Wal-Mart in Clinton.

Customers can come by from 2-7 PM on the 29th & 9-4PM on the 30th to purchase and donate supplies during Tennessee’s Tax-Free Weekend.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Norris PD, ACFJC to host event aimed at protecting elderly

(From Norris Bulletin) On Wednesday, July 20, the Norris Police Department will be hosting the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.