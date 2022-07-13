ACS announces new principal at Norwood ES

The Anderson County School District has announced that announce Lyndsay Foust is the new principal of Norwood Elementary School.

According to an announcement from the school system, Foust has worked at Norwood Elementary School since 2007 as a substitute teacher, classroom teacher, and academic coach.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Tech University, a Master’s Degree in Instructional Leadership at Lincoln Memorial University, and an Educational Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction through Lincoln Memorial University.

Mrs. Foust currently lives in Oliver Springs with her husband Brad and two daughters Charlee and Rylee.

“I am dedicated to serving the students, their families, and the community of Norwood as I embark on this new role. I am excited to work side by side with the talented staff at Norwood to prepare students for success and enthusiasm for learning,” the newly-appointed principal said in the announcement.

