Accident causes major backup, minor injury

A single-vehicle accident on I-75 in Anderson County snarled traffic for several hours but did not result in any serious injuries.

The crash was reported shortly before 6 am near mile marker 118 of I-75 South, between the Clinton/Norris exit and East Wolf Valley Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances that led to the accident, but an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson was able to tell WYSH that there were three people in the vehicle.

For all three, the accident was just the start of a bad day, as the driver was found to be driving on a revoked license and both passengers had active warrants for their arrests. Two-thirds of the trio were taken to the Anderson County Jail, while the third was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation of what were described as minor. That individual was also scheduled for a trip to the jail upon their release from the emergency room.

No other vehicles were involved, but traffic near the crash scene was backed up for several miles before it began moving freely once again about three hours after the accident. Traffic on nearby surface roads (Clinton Highway, Seivers Boulevard, Norris Freeway, etc.) was heavier than usual for the morning rush hour due to people getting off the interstate to avoid delays.