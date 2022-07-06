AC Federated Republican Women hosting a meet-the-candidate event

The Anderson County Federated Republican Women will host the second in their series of Republican Candidate Forums this weekend.

According to a press release, the event is being held to give candidates running in the August 4th election a chance to introduce themselves to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend. Each candidate will deliver a brief speech and then voters are encouraged to sit and chat with the candidates, to ask questions and learn more about them.

The second event is scheduled for Saturday, July 9th at 5:30 pm at the Oak Ridge Alliance Church, located at 109 Raleigh Road, in Oak Ridge (37830).

Food trucks will be available for attendees.

The following candidates are currently scheduled to appear on Saturday:

County Commission District 5: Robert McKamey and Jerry White

County Commission District 6: Anthony Allen and Steve Mead

County Commission District 7: Steven Poppick and Sabra Beauchamp

County Commission District 8: Myra Mansfield and Jake Martin

Sheriff: Sheriff Russell Barker

State House District 33: Rep. John Ragan

US Congress: Incumbent Chuck Fleischmann and Sandy Casey

State Committeewoman: Terry Frank & Amy Jones

The list will be updated as any additional candidates confirm.

If you would like more information on the Anderson County Federated Republican Women, please search for them on Facebook or contact club President Amy Poteet by email at acfrwtn@gmail.com.