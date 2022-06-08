Woman pleads guilty in elderly man’s 2018 death, sentenced to life plus 20

A Rocky Top woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to murdering an 83-year-old man to obtain money for meth.

41-year-old Christy Comer pleaded guilty in Anderson County Criminal Court to one count each of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the August 2018 strangulation death of 83-year-old J.C. Copeland at his home in Rocky Top. In exchange for her guilty plea, Comer was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, plus 20 years due to the “heinous nature” of the crime as described by a TBI agent during court proceedings.

As we have previously reported, Copeland’s body was found partially wrapped in a blanket under the porch of his mobile home on Jacksboro Avenue in Rocky Top on the morning of August 31st, 2018. Investigators say that he was strangled to death the night before, most likely with rope found on and near his body.

Comer allegedly planned to rob Copeland because she believed that he would be an “easy target.” Comer is accused of stealing a DVD player, pills, pocketknives, old cell phones, and other items from Copeland’s home, as well as his car. Investigators say that Comer traded the DVD player for a $10 bag of meth.

Comer was found in Knoxville that same day after police there found Copeland’s abandoned, green Mercury Marquis in a parking lot in a high-crime, high-drug area on North Broadway, and discovered it had been reported stolen from Rocky Top.

During an interview with TBI agents following the incident, Comer admitted that she had intentionally stolen property from Copeland’s home and that she had intentionally moved Copeland’s body outside of his residence in an attempt to cover up the crime.

“Violence against the elderly is one of the most egregious crimes we prosecute,” District Attorney General Dave Clark wrote in a press release issued after the plea was accepted, adding, “Hopefully, the fact that Ms. Comer will spend the rest of her life in prison provides some level of comfort to Mr. Copeland’s family and deterrence to those who would hurt seniors. Our office stayed in contact with the victim’s family throughout this ordeal, and they were relieved to have this matter resolved and are satisfied with the outcome. I would like to thank ADA (Emily) Abbott, the TBI, the Rocky Top Police Department, the Seventh Judicial District Crime Task Force, and the Knoxville Police Department for their work on this case.”

Comer has been in custody since her arrest and was immediately transferred to the custody of the State Department of Corrections following her plea being accepted by Judge Ryan Spitzer.