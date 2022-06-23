William Condy Jarnigan, age 83

William Condy Jarnigan, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022. 

Condy was a lifelong resident of Clinton. He was an inspiration to anyone he met and could light up the room with his smile. You could expect to laugh if you were in his presence. He loved the outdoors and his family. 

Condy was preceded in death by his daughter Henrietta Jarnigan, parents William Clint and Lucy Cook Jarnigan, sisters Nancy Jarnigan, Myrtle (Wilburn) Bunch, and Bonnie Jones, brothers Private Clifton Lee Jarnigan, Clarence (Betty) Jarnigan, Tom Jarnigan, and J.W. Jarnigan.

He is survived by his spouse Joyce Jarnigan, children Gary Jarnigan, Dianne Rymer, and Daryl (Cynthia) Jarnigan, grandchildren Chad (Taylor) Jarnigan, Condreana (Landon) Mann, and Noah Jarnigan, great grandson Colt William Mann, brother Gene (Juanita) Jarnigan and sister-in-laws Wilma Jarnigan, Loretta Cox, and Lois Bray, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. 

The family would like to thank Dr. Daniel Ibach and his team at Tennessee Cancer Specialist for taking care of Dad and us on this journey.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM. www.holleygamble.com

