Wanda Kathleen Parten went home to glory on June 27, 2022 at home surrounded by family. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Oliver Springs. Where she served as treasurer for the Happy Timers Group and taught Sunday School and cleaning services for the church. She worked at several places in Oak Ridge including Loveman’s, The Knox and Proffitt’s then becoming a stay-at-home mom. She was active with the American Field Service in the 1980s where the family hosted several exchange students who became part of her family. She lived in the same neighborhood for over 60 years and loved all the kids that came through her doors.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Donald Parten, her parents Laura Jackson and Frank Jackson, step-mother Dimple Jackson, and brother Willis (Bill) Jackson. She is survived by daughter Kay Parten, son Randy Parten (Kathy) of Clinton, and daughter Renee Parten. Her grandchildren Ryan Parten (Jessica Sexton), Lauren Belcher (John), Nicholas Parten and Blake Smith. Her great grandchildren Lilian Claxton and Simon Smith. A step-brother Ronnie Smith. Several nieces and nephews she loved dearly.

The family would like to acknowledge a special appreciation to Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful care.

The family will receive friends July 1, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with services at 7:00 lead by Brother Kenny Johnson. Internment will be at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton July 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kenny Rains officiating. The family has asked in lieu of flowers to please make donations to the First Baptist Church of Oliver Springs general fund at P.O. Box 601, Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

