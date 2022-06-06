Veterans’ Appreciation Breakfast is this Saturday

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for the monthly Veterans Appreciation Breakfast.

This month’s breakfast is being sponsored by American Legion Post 172, American Legion Riders Post 172, and Premier Contracting and Technical Services.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, June 11th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers have been working together for several years now to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to come together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them.

The July 9th Breakfast is being sponsored by JD’s Realty and Auction; August 13th’s will be sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club; September 10th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Senior Solutions Management Group; and October 8th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Grow Financial Credit Union.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.

If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast in the future, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.