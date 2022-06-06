Veterans’ Appreciation Breakfast is this Saturday

Jim Harris 7 seconds ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 0 Views

Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for the monthly Veterans Appreciation Breakfast.  

This month’s breakfast is being sponsored by American Legion Post 172, American Legion Riders Post 172, and Premier Contracting and Technical Services.  

The breakfast will be held Saturday, June 11th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton.  The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.   

Anderson County residents and community volunteers have been working together for several years now to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to come together.  Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them.  

The July 9th Breakfast is being sponsored by JD’s Realty and Auction; August 13th’s will be sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club; September 10th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Senior Solutions Management Group; and October 8th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Grow Financial Credit Union.  

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.  

If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast in the future, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.    

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

More Vacation Bible Schools coming throughout month of June

The member churches of the Clinton Baptist Association will remain busy through the summer with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.