VBS at Crosswalk Community Church in Knoxville

Everyone is invited to Vacation Bible School at Crosswalk Community Church, located at 2131 E Gov John Sevier Highway in Knoxville (37920).

This year’s theme is “The BIG Picture,” and registration will begin at 5:30 pm on Monday, July 11th, with classes that night and every night through Friday the 15th from 6 to 8 pm.

Sessions will include singing, story time, snacks, crafts and kids get the chance to play on the playground.

They want to invite parents and other family members to join them for refreshments and a short program on Friday the 15th at 7 pm.

FREE school supplies and FREE items the church’s Blessing Box, like food and household supplies, will be available.

If you have questions, email the church at church@crosswalkepc.org.