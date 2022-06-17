Unemployment up slightly in Tennessee

Preliminary numbers released Thursday by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) show that Tennessee’s unemployment rate for May increased slightly from April’s record low number, climbing from 3.3%, an increase of one-tenth of a percentage point from the April rate of 3.2%. 

The state’s civilian workforce also grew in May, according to TDLWD, and reached a new high. The seasonally adjusted number for the month came in at 3,405,582, up from 3,388,428 in April. Tennessee also saw an increase in the number of citizens who were employed in May, up nearly 15,000 workers to 3,293,564.

The state’s Labor Force Participation rate also surpassed 61% for the first time in over two years. 

Nationally, the unemployment rate for the United States was unchanged in May, remaining at 3.6%. 

County-by-county unemployment rates will be released next week.

Each month, TDLWD produces a complete analysis of the state’s unemployment data, including an in-depth look at Tennessee’s workforce statistics. That report is available here.

