Una Fay Lunsford, age 76, passed away at Norris Health & Rehabilitation Center in Norris, TN on Thursday, June 2nd, 2022. Una was a hard-working mother who raised her three children with the help of family and friends. She was a member of Bishopville Baptist Church located in Heiskell, TN. Una was the type of person who loved everyone that she came into contact with, and a lot of people who knew her called her “mom”. She will be remembered as a strong and intelligent lady. In her free time, Una enjoyed volunteering to help with activities at the VA, VFW, and WMU. She will be deeply missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mildred; son, Rodney Lunsford; brother, Martin Louis Davis; sister, Hazel Ruble; sister-in-law, Juanita Davis, and brother-in-law Bill Ruble.

Una is survived by her son, Clarence “Tommy” Lunsford of Heiskell, TN; daughter, Kim Loy and husband Tony of Knoxville, TN; brothers, Ernest Raymond Davis and wife Betsy of AR, Wayne Davis and wife Betty of Heiskell, TN, Jimmy Ray Davis of Heiskell, TN; sisters, Betty Jean Davis of Heiskell, TN, Mary Herrell of Heiskell, TN, Martha Stringfield and husband Jack of Heiskell, TN; grandchildren, Tami Lawson, Christina Lay, and Maddison Loy. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other friends and family.

The family welcomes friends to join them for a visitation in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Monday, June 6th, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Una’s funeral service will begin  at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Marty Davis officiating. A graveside service will be held at Bishopville Baptist Church Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

