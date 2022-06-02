UCOR: Criticality Experiment Lab at Y-12 being torn down

Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (EM) crews have begun tearing down a 1940s-era facility at the Y-12 National Security Complex in the latest project to address what officials call a large inventory of high-risk excess contaminated facilities on the Oak Ridge Reservation.

EM contractor United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) is taking down the former Criticality Experiment Laboratory, also known as Building 9213, the first structure to reach the demolition stage at Y-12 since crews safely demolished the Biology Complex in 2021.

“This facility demolition is one of our immediate priorities at Y-12, and we are in the process of preparing numerous others for demolition,” said Laura Wilkerson, acting manager of DOE’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management in a press release. “These projects are eliminating risks and clearing land that can support national security missions in the future.”

More than half of the facilities throughout the National Nuclear Security Administration’s complex, which includes Y-12, are more than 40 years old. The Criticality Experiment Laboratory is one of them.

Built in 1949, the two-story, 24,000-square-foot facility was used to conduct experiments with fissile uranium isotopes for nuclear reactor designs. Employees performed more than 9,700 experiments there in its first decade, and it later supported the Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s High Flux Isotope Reactor program. The building has been closed since 1992.

Crews brought the lab to the cold and dark stage — the disconnection of all utilities to the facility —in 2021, along with several other Y-12 facilities.

As part of deactivating the building, workers had safely removed, packaged, and shipped 1,496 linear feet of asbestos-insulated piping, 323 linear feet of process piping, and 8,540 square feet of other asbestos-containing material.

According to the release, the demolition of the Criticality Experiment Laboratory is scheduled to be completed sometime this fall.