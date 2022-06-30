Tyminski to headline Saturday in Kingston as part of ORNL FCU’s free Summer Concert Series

(Submitted) ORNL Federal Credit Union (ORNL FCU) is bringing its Summer Sessions concert series to The Amphitheater at Fort Southwest Point in Kingston on Saturday, July 2. Headlining the special concert event will be the Dan Tyminski Band and the opening band will be Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters.

Throughout his 30+ year career, Tyminski has left his mark in every corner of modern music. Tyminski’s voice famously accompanies George Clooney’s performance of the Stanley Brother’s classic song, “I’m A Man of Constant Sorrow,” in the film, Oh Brother, Where Art Thou. His vocal collaboration with Swedish DJ Avicii on the song “Hey, Brother” was a global smash, having been streamed over one billion times to date.

Tyminski has also contributed guitar and/or harmony to projects by Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, LeAnn Rimes, Aaron Lewis and Rob Thomas, to name a few. In addition to his highly successful solo career, Tyminski has played guitar and mandolin for Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1994. His unmatched instrumental skills and burnished, soulful tenor voice have been key components of the band.

He has been honored with 14 Grammy Awards, named Male Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association 4x, and recognized as 2004’s Male Vocalist of the Year by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America.

The Dan Tyminski Band will be on tour throughout 2022 in support of a forthcoming full-length album. The Dan Tyminski Band is Maddie Denton (fiddle), Jason Davis (banjo), Grace Davis (bass) and Gaven Largent (dobro).

The Summer Sessions Kingston concert is FREE to the public and will be held from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at The Amphitheater at Fort Southwest Point. The Kingston venue is located at 1225 S. Kentucky Street.

The community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and join their friends and family for an evening of free Americana roots music. Stay informed about performances and weather-related cancellations by following us on our Facebook page or visiting www.thesummersessions.com..

Additional 2022 Summer Sessions concerts will be held in Oak Ridge at AK Bissell Park:

July 16: Jim Lauderdale featuring The Alex Leach Band

August 20: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway featuring Barnstar!

September 17: Songs from the Road Band and Henhouse Prowlers