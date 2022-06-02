TWRA: Two killed on state waterways over the holiday weekend

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 31 Views

TWRA says there were two boating-related fatal incidents during the Memorial Day holiday weekend on state waterways. Both incidents occurred on the evening of Monday, May 30.

One incident involved a collision between a pontoon boat and personal watercraft (PWC) on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County. The incident resulted in the death of a female passenger on the PWC and serious injuries to the male operator.

A 19-year-old Rhea County woman’s body was recovered from Watts Bar Lake. She had entered the water from a boat and did not resurface.

Both of these incidents remain under investigation. TWRA says that there have been 12 boating-related fatalities on Tennessee waterways so far in 2022. 

Two other incidents resulted in serious injuries and there was one accident involving property damage, according to the agency, which also said that its officers made 25 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests over the holiday weekend.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

RCSO: One dead in Monday shooting, one hurt

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was sent to the hospital after …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.