TWRA: Two killed on state waterways over the holiday weekend

TWRA says there were two boating-related fatal incidents during the Memorial Day holiday weekend on state waterways. Both incidents occurred on the evening of Monday, May 30.

One incident involved a collision between a pontoon boat and personal watercraft (PWC) on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County. The incident resulted in the death of a female passenger on the PWC and serious injuries to the male operator.

A 19-year-old Rhea County woman’s body was recovered from Watts Bar Lake. She had entered the water from a boat and did not resurface.

Both of these incidents remain under investigation. TWRA says that there have been 12 boating-related fatalities on Tennessee waterways so far in 2022.

Two other incidents resulted in serious injuries and there was one accident involving property damage, according to the agency, which also said that its officers made 25 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests over the holiday weekend.