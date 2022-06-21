Two escapees identified by ACSO

The two inmates who briefly escaped from the Anderson County Jail Sunday have been identified by the Sheriff’s Office.

49-year-old Kristie Craig of Rocky Top and 47-year-old Rose Phillips of Clinton walked away from a work detail and drove off in a vehicle shortly before 6 pm Sunday, but were back in custody within half an hour, according to the ACSO.

Kristie Craig (ACSO booking photo)

An investigation into how the two inmates were able to escape is underway.

Phillips had been in custody on charges of failure to appear, child support attachment and the manufacture/deliver/sell/possession of methamphetamine. Craig was in custody on charges of violation of probation, failure to appear, criminal capias and simple possession.

Rose Phillips (ACSO booking [photo)

Both women are now facing escape charges as well.