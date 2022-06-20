Two ACDF inmates (briefly) taste freedom

Two inmates briefly escaped from the Anderson County Detention Facility on Sunday, but were back in custody within half an hour, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to a media release, deputies were notified that two inmates had escaped from the Jail and driven away from the facility in a vehicle at 5:53 pm. The release notes that the two escapees were back in custody and on their way back to the Jail 27 minutes after their unauthorized departure.

In the release, Sheriff Russell Barker stated, “the quick apprehension of the inmates was critical and a testament to the incredible job our patrol deputies do.”

An investigation into how the two inmates were able to escape is underway, according to the ACSO.

WYSH has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for information on the two escapees and will share that information with you as soon as it becomes available.