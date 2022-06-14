TVA asking customers to conserve electricity amid heat wave

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 25 Views

TVA is asking all electric power consumers to reduce their use of electricity as much as possible for the next couple of days as the utility looks to keep up with demand during the first significant, sustained heat wave of the year.

TVA asks that everyone postpone using electric appliances like the oven or the clothes dryer during the peak heating times of the day, approximately 3-6 pm; reduce the use of air conditioning by turning your thermostat up a couple of degrees, and turn off all lights and any other electrical equipment when those items are not in use.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Anderson County Federated Republican Women announces forums

(Submitted)  The Anderson County Federated Republican Women will host two events to give candidates an …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.