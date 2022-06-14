TVA asking customers to conserve electricity amid heat wave

TVA is asking all electric power consumers to reduce their use of electricity as much as possible for the next couple of days as the utility looks to keep up with demand during the first significant, sustained heat wave of the year.

TVA asks that everyone postpone using electric appliances like the oven or the clothes dryer during the peak heating times of the day, approximately 3-6 pm; reduce the use of air conditioning by turning your thermostat up a couple of degrees, and turn off all lights and any other electrical equipment when those items are not in use.