Towe String Convenience Center will be temporarily closed beginning Friday

The Towe String Convenience Center in Campbell County will be closed to the public beginning Friday, June 10th through Monday, June 13th while the area is paved. All other Campbell County convenience center locations will be operating on their normal schedules.

County officials say that while sanitation will be closed for the public, there will be NO interference with the animal shelter operations despite being located on the same property. Shelter patrons will be able to continue access as they normally would until Friday morning, at which time the shelter will be accessible from the new road.