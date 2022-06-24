TN GOP: New budget includes over $280M in tax cuts, financial relief

(Submitted, TN Senate Republican Caucus) Tennessee’s new $52.8 billion budget for the 2022/2023 fiscal year is among a host of new laws that will go into effect on July 1. The no-debt, balanced budget appropriates over $280 million in new tax cuts and financial relief for Tennesseans.

On July 1, Tennesseans will not have to pay the state’s annual license plate registration fee of $23.75 for one year, saving citizens a total of $121.6 million. This savings, which will continue through June 30, 2023, is one way lawmakers could provide financial relief exclusively to Tennesseans and not out-of-state residents who shop and do business in the state.

The budget allocates money for a month-long grocery sales tax holiday for August . This sales tax holiday aims to help provide relief for rising inflation rates. For the entire month of August, the 4% state sales tax plus applicable local taxes for unprepared food and food ingredients will be removed. The state will replace local revenue lost, so local governments’ budgets will not be affected by this tax reduction. See the Sales and Use Tax Notice for more information on this sales tax holiday.

The General Assembly continued Tennessee’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers, which will take place July 29th through the 31st. More information about tax-exempt items during this holiday can be found here.

The sales tax holiday on gun safes and safety devises that was first passed in 2021 will also be extended under this year’s budget. It provides funds for sales tax-free gun safes and safety devises from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. More information on this sales tax holiday can be found here.

Other key investments in the 2022/2023 budget include an additional $1 billion in K-12 funding, bringing the total investment in K-12 education to $6.5 billion. It also provides $25 million for important legislation protecting victims of violent crimes and providing true accountability for those who commit crimes.

To maintain responsible fiscal management, the budget invests $250 million in the state’s Rainy Day Fund, which serves as Tennessee’s savings account to withstand economic downturns, raising the fund to a historic level of $1.8 billion. Another key component of this year’s budget is that $1.3 billion of Tennessee’s $3 billion revenue surplus is set aside for future use. Much of the surplus is used for one-time expenditures to prevent the growth of state government but still provide resources and relief to important initiatives.

A list of other key bills that will go into effect on July 1, 2022 can be found here.