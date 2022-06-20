Timothy “Timmy” Lee Tinker, age 42

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 112 Views

Timothy “Timmy” Lee Tinker, age 42, passed away suddenly, Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home.

He was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church. He was a proud father and devoted husband. He loved his family dearly. He had 2 sons who were his world.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jacob and Della Haney from Clinton, Bill and Laverne Tinker from Coalfield.

Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Christy Tinker and two sons, Tyler Melton and Peyton Tinker of Oliver Springs; mother and father, Steve and Lillian “Marlene” Tinker of Clinton; brother, Tony and Maresa Tinker of Clinton; brother, Paul and Celina Tinker of Clinton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Pearlene Patterson from Oliver Springs; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend special thanks for all the outpouring of love, prayers, and compassion.

Burial was held in the Indian Creek Baptist Church cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Tinker family. www.sharpfh.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Elmer Wendell Bell, age 78

Elmer Wendell Bell, age 78, passed away at Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville, TN …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.