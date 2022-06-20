Timothy “Timmy” Lee Tinker, age 42, passed away suddenly, Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home.

He was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church. He was a proud father and devoted husband. He loved his family dearly. He had 2 sons who were his world.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jacob and Della Haney from Clinton, Bill and Laverne Tinker from Coalfield.

Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Christy Tinker and two sons, Tyler Melton and Peyton Tinker of Oliver Springs; mother and father, Steve and Lillian “Marlene” Tinker of Clinton; brother, Tony and Maresa Tinker of Clinton; brother, Paul and Celina Tinker of Clinton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Pearlene Patterson from Oliver Springs; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend special thanks for all the outpouring of love, prayers, and compassion.

Burial was held in the Indian Creek Baptist Church cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Tinker family. www.sharpfh.com.