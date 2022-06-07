THP: Roane wreck injures 6

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a two-vehicle accident involving an ambulance injured six people Monday evening in Roane County.

The THP says that the crash occurred at approximately 7:15 pm near mile marker 343 on I-40 West when a westbound Putnam County EMS ambulance with a three-person crew, but no patients, on board failed to negotiate a slight curve, left the roadway, and struck a construction barrier.  The impact caused the ambulance to become airborne and sent it back into the lanes of travel, where it landed on its side before coming to rest in the left lane.  As it landed, troopers say the ambulance collided with a 2016 Land Rover, forcing it off the right side of the road and into an embankment.  That vehicle also contained three individuals.

All six people involved were sent to Knoxville-area hospitals for treatment of what were described as “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Five of the six people involved were wearing seat belts.  The only individual who did not have a safety belt on was traveling in the rear compartment of the ambulance, according to the THP.

