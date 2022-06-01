THP announces sobriety checkpoint for Anderson

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:

Date(s): Location(s)

1. July 15, 2022 US 441 @ Foust Hollow Road

Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who are driving impaired/driving under the influence in the State of Tennessee. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found Sobriety Checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing DUI laws in Tennessee while ensuring the protection of all motorists.

Checkpoint information can also be obtained by going to the state’s website at https://www.tn.gov/safety/tnhp/checkpoints.html.