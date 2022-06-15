Tennessee Arts Commission grant awards announced

On Wednesday, Lt. Governor and Oak Ridge State Senator Randy McNally released a list of grant award recipients from the Tennessee Arts Commission for Anderson County. This is the first of a series of grant announcements that will be made throughout the year.

These include Norris Elementary School, the Appalachian Arts Craft Center, the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge, the Museum of Appalachia, the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association, the Oak Ridge Community Art Center, and the Oak Ridge Playhouse.

“Congratulations to the many organizations receiving these grants,” said Lt. Governor McNally in a release announcing the grant awards. “This investment in the arts will enrich our local arts culture, stimulate economic development and help attract tourism and jobs to Anderson County.”

State Senator Ken Yager also announced that his Senate District 12 will receive grants totaling $56,150 from the Tennessee Arts Commission.

These include the Campbell Culture Coalition ($12,600), the Fentress County Government ($3,840), the Friends of Cordell Hull ($3,900), Historic Rugby Inc. ($5,770), Postmark LaFollette ($6,820), the Rhea Heritage Preservation Foundation ($11,340), and the Roane Choral Society ($11,880).

“I am pleased to announce these grants for deserving organizations promoting the arts in our communities,” said Yager. “These organizations do great work to cultivate the arts and preserve our rich local history and culture. I congratulate them for securing these funds. I also appreciate the work of the Tennessee Arts Commission for administering these grants and continuing to support the arts throughout Tennessee.”

“Tennessee is fortunate to have elected leaders who understand the positive impact arts and culture have on Tennesseans and their communities,” said Anne B. Pope, Executive Director for the Tennessee Arts Commission. “Arts and culture are vital tools for attracting and retaining businesses and help build stronger communities by enhancing the distinctive character of Tennessee places.”

According to Pope, the Commission expects to award approximately 1,000 annual and rolling grants during FY2023, totaling up to $11.7 million dollars. These funds have a direct impact on communities across Tennessee, in both urban and rural areas. The $11.7M includes recurring state or federal funding only. These grants do not include additional one-time pandemic-related relief such as National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES), NEA American Rescue Plan (ARP), TN Nonprofit Arts & Culture Recovery Fund, or state COVID supplemental funding. Grant categories include Arts Access, Arts Education, Arts Project Support, Creative Placemaking, Partnership Support, Major Cultural Institutions, and Rural Arts Partnership.

The Commission’s allocations process involves a review by citizen advisory panels with expertise in appropriate arts disciplines and a review by the full 15-member Commission. Other grant opportunities are offered throughout the year with rolling deadlines for qualifying organizations including grants for Arts Build Communities and Student Ticket Subsidy. Additional information on grant programs offered by the Commission is available at tnartscommission.org.