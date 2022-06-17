TDOT: Work begins Monday on I-75N in Campbell County

(TDOT Media) Motorists traveling on I-75 North in Campbell County need to be aware of roadwork activities that will affect traffic next week.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 20th, traffic on I-75 North will be shifted towards the median barrier wall between Mile Markers 135 (north of the Caryville exit) and 140 (south of the Huntsville/Oneida exit). This will allow crews to complete storm drainage installation in that area.

Traffic on I-75 South will not be impacted. This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution as workers will be present.