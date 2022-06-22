TDOT announces new hotline to report potholes, maintenance issues

Jim Harris

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is launching a new hotline for drivers to report potholes and other maintenance issues that may be considered roadway safety hazards. 

“We all know it’s been a terrible year for potholes and here at TDOT we are always looking for ways to improve our customer service,” said Commissioner Butch Eley. “For the citizens, this hotline will give them another convenient way to report maintenance problems on our interstates and state routes. For TDOT, this centralized way of receiving, processing, and tracking information will enhance our operations.” 

The new hotline number is 833-TDOTFIX (836-8349). The virtual call center operates Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. If someone calls on holidays, weekends, or after hours they can leave a message or call back during business hours. 

TDOT must collect as much relevant information as possible about a maintenance work request. The call center agent will ask the driver a series of questions and submit that information through TDOT’s online maintenance work request form. 

Drivers should remember Tennessee’s Hands-Free Law when calling the hotline. Citizens can still alert TDOT to potholes and other maintenance issues using this online form: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/maintenance/maintenance-request.html.

