Stephen Fraker, age 51 passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was born in Oak Ridge, TN in 1970 to the late Glen and Mary Elizabeth Fraker. He is preceded in death by his sister Charlotte Fraker Stalans.

Survived by:

Aunt…. Betty Hewitt

Niece…. Lisa Stalans

Stephen led a fun, full life until an illness, he was loved and will be missed.

The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date.

