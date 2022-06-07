State to waive registration fees for a year on certain vehicles beginning July 1st

The Tennessee General Assembly has waived state registration fees for Class A and Class B motor vehicles, for renewals after July 1, 2022 and before June 30, 2023.
Class A includes motorcycles and autocycles and Class B includes passenger motor vehicles and motor homes.

The state portion of the fee that is waived under this law is $16.75 for Class A and $23.75 for Class B.

Other fees that are earmarked for safety and system improvement purposes, as well as the additional electric vehicle registration fee and county fees, are not waived under the new law. 
“We want to make sure motorists are aware they will not pay this state registration fee when they renew their registration during the next fiscal year,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “However, other fees may still apply. Be sure to check with your local county clerk, as applicable fees do vary.”
For more information, please read Important Notice #22-12 on the Department of Revenue’s website.

