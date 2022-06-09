State Education officials visit Anderson on summer bus tour

On Wednesday, the Anderson County School system welcomed Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and guests including State Representative John Ragan and Lt. Governor Randy McNally, among others, on their AcceleratingTN2022 summer bus tour.

The first stop on the tour was at Grand Oaks Elementary School, according to school leaders, who say that the commissioner was greeted by a pair of students from Grand Oaks who presented her with a bouquet of flowers grown in the student garden along with other gifts. Commissioner Schwinn and her contingent then toured the school and got a sampling of the many activities and lessons going on in the classrooms during summer school. The group then traveled to Clinton High School where the Commissioner hosted a round table discussion with both state and local leaders about some of the state’s education initiatives.