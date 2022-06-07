State Ed officials seek public comment on proposed TISA rules

Monday, the Tennessee Department of Education released the proposed rules to implement the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Act.

In its announcement, state education leaders say that they are in search of input from a variety of stakeholders—parents, educators, superintendents, and business and community leaders— and that all Tennesseans can submit public comment on the proposed rules by Tuesday, August 2nd.

Comments should be e-mailed to Tisa.Rules@tn.gov or mailed to the following address:

Tennessee Department of Education, Andrew Johnson Tower, 9th Floor

710 James Robertson Pkwy, Nashville, TN 37243

ATTN: TISA Rules

“Thanks to thousands of Tennesseans being involved in the public funding review engagement process and the dedication of Gov. Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly, our districts, schools, educators, and most importantly, students, now have an updated public school funding formula that will meet each of their needs,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn in the release. “We hope all Tennesseans will remain engaged and submit comments on the proposed rules as we prepare to implement the TISA in the months ahead.”

The TISA Act was passed by the Tennessee General Assembly on April 28, 2022 and was signed into law by Governor Bill Lee on May 2, 2022. Through the passage of the TISA Act, Tennessee’s K-12 public schools will now transition to a student-based funding approach and invest an estimated $9 billion in education funding for the state, including state and local funds, which includes an additional recurring state investment of $1 billion starting in the 2023-24 school year. The TISA will empower each student to read proficiently by third grade, prepare each high school graduate for postsecondary success, and provide resources needed for all students to ensure they succeed.

The TISA Act specifically requires rulemaking in certain areas to further flesh out the law, define terms, and establish processes and procedures for funding disbursements. In alignment with the funding review engagement process, which generated over 1,000 comments, the department will collect public feedback and input that will strengthen the proposed rules that will accompany the statute and ensure its alignment as the state transitions to a student-centered K-12 public education funding formula.

An additional opportunity to provide public comment will be available during a rulemaking hearing. Details regarding the hearing will be shared at a later date.