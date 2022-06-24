Smokies win 4th in a row, down Lookouts 6-2

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies (36-30) won for the fourth consecutive time Thursday night at Smokies Stadium as they took down the Chattanooga Lookouts (32-34) 6-2 to take a three-game lead over Chattanooga in the series.

Left fielder Yonathan Perlaza was the hero of the day for the Smokies, finishing 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. With Tennessee holding onto a two-run lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, Perlaza blew the game open with a two-run blast, his eighth of the season. Designated hitter Bryce Ball also homered in the win, a two-run shot off Eduardo Salazar (L, 4-7) in the second that gave the Smokies a lead they never relinquished.

RHP Javier Assad (W, 4-1) continued his fantastic season with another quality start. He went 5.1 innings and only allowed one earned run, working around eight hits and a pair of walks, as Chattanooga left seven runners on base for the game. Assad lowered his ERA to 2.57, the third-best mark in the Southern League.

The Smokies can clinch a series win over Chattanooga Friday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Riley Thompson (0-2, 10.95) to the mound against LHP Andrew Abbott (4-2, 5.40).

Related