Smokies walk it off against Lookouts in grand fashion, 11-7

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies (35-30) won in walk-off fashion Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium, as Jake Slaughter’s grand slam in the tenth inning lifted Tennessee past the Chattanooga Lookouts (32-33) 11-7 in the second game of the series.

Tennessee and Chattanooga went into extra innings with the score knotted at 7-7, as the first nine innings featured four lead changes and four ties. Bryce Ball walked to lead off the bottom of the tenth, and after Cam Balego’s sacrifice bunt, Chattanooga put Cole Roderer on intentionally to load the bases. A batter later, second baseman Jake Slaughter came back from an 0-2 deficit against Pedro Garcia (L, 1-1) and crushed a grand slam to left, his seventh bomb since his promotion to Double-A.

RHP Samuel Reyes (W, 1-0) earned the win in relief as he tossed three quality innings, including a scoreless ninth and tenth, rebounding after Quincy McAfee hit his first pitch for a game-tying homer in the eighth.

The Smokies will play the third game of their series with Chattanooga Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET when the Smokies send RHP Javier Assad (3-1, 2.64) to the mound against RHP Eduardo Salazar (4-6, 6.23).