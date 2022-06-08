Smokies take opener at Biloxi, 5-2

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies (30-22) opened a 12-game road trip and a six-game series with a 5-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (23-27) Tuesday night at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi. The Smokies rode a combination of tremendous pitching and clutch hitting to their 30th win of the season in their first game versus Biloxi.

Tennessee shortstop Luis Vazquez broke a tie game in the top of the eighth inning with a solo home run off Kent Hasler (L, 0-1), the first of three runs that the Smokies would plate in the frame. With two on, first baseman Matt Mervis drove in both runners with a two-out double. Mervis finished with three RBIs after he hit his seventh homer of the year in the fourth.

Smokies’ starter Chris Clarke had a bounce-back effort on the mound, as he fired 5.2 quality innings in his fifth Double-A start. He allowed only two runs and struck out eight. RHP Blake Whitney (W, 3-2) earned the win in relief with 2.1 shutout frames, including striking out Tristen Lutz to leave the bases loaded and preserve a tie game in the sixth, setting up the Smokies’ eighth-inning rally. Bailey Horn (S, 1) shut down the game in the ninth to earn his first save.

The Smokies will play the second game of their six-game set against the Shuckers Wednesday night at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. ET when the Smokies send LHP Dalton Stambaugh (3-0, 4.44) to the mound against LHP Brandon Knarr (0-0, 0.00).

