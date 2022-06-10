Smokies outslug Shuckers, 10-9

Jim Harris

(Tennessee Smokies PR)  The Tennessee Smokies (31-23) took a back and forth affair 10-9 over the Biloxi Shuckers (24-28) Thursday night at MGM Park. The contest featured five lead changes and three ties as the Smokies and Shuckers combined for 19 runs and 22 hits.
With the game tied at 9-9 in the top of the ninth, Alexander Canario gave the Smokies the lead with an RBI single off Robbie Hitt, (L 2-2), his third hit and second RBI of the game. Third baseman Jake Slaughter came through in the clutch for the Smokies twice, tying the game in the sixth with a solo shot, and then later giving Tennessee a lead in the top of the seventh with a three-run homer. He has hit three long balls and driven in 10 runs in five games at the Double-A level.
Tennessee starter Max Bain exited after suffering an injury in the bottom of the third. He allowed three earned runs over 2.0 innings of work. Bryan King worked two shutout frames, but Nicolas Padilla, Scott Kobos and CD Pelham (W 1-0) all allowed runs out of the bullpen. Kyle Johnson shut down the game in the bottom of the ninth and earned his second save of the season.

