Smokies home series vs. Barons with a 3-2 win

(Submitted) The Tennessee Smokies (26-20) defeated the Birmingham Barons (17-29) in game one of this week’s six-game series 3-2 Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium.

The Barons took the lead early in the top of the second inning, as Craig Dedelow hit a two-run homer to the left to break the scoreless tie and take a 2-0 lead.

That score would hold until the bottom of the seventh after Matt Mervis walked and Levi Jordan delivered with a two-run homer of his own to left-center to tie the game. Alexander Canario broke the tie in the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run to dead center. The Smokies added one more that inning with a Bryce Windam RBI single, which held as the final score.

The Smokies gave late run support to relief pitcher Danis Correa (W1-1), who worked a pair of 1-2-3 innings with three strikeouts in relief of starting pitcher Javier Assad. The right-handed starter worked through a two-run second inning, going six frames, only walking two and striking out four.

The Smokies will face the Barons again Wednesday night in game two of this six-game series at Smokies Stadium with the first pitch is set for 7:15 PM as the Smokies will send out starter Chris Clarke (2-1 4.50 ERA) to the mound against RHP Jason Bilous (2-4, 6.75).

The Smokies will celebrate Elvis Night on Friday, June 3, and Margaritaville Night on Saturday, June 4. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.